Delhi HC quashes CIC order on PM CARES Fund information disclosure

The Delhi High Court has set aside an order of the Centra; Information Commission (CIC) to disclose the information about PM CARES Fund. The CIC directive was made following an RTI application. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi High Court noted that the information sought by the RTI applicant has been sought from the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) of Income Tax Department and not from the PM CARES Fund and the department does not treat PM CARES Fund as an authority.

"Since the information sought for by the respondent (RTI applicant) relates to a third party, PM CARES Fund ought to have been heard. Section 11 of the RTI Act prescribes that any information related to a third party can only be divulged after giving notice to the said third party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In view of the above, the CIC ought to have followed the procedure specified under Section 11 of the RTI Act before ordering for grant of information as sought for by the respondent herein," Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

The high court allowed the petition filed by the Income Tax authority challenging the CIC's April 27, 2022 order.

The high court noted that section 138(1)(b) of the IT Act mandates that information relating to an assessee can only be supplied subject to the satisfaction of Principal Chief Commissioner or Chief Commissioner or Principal Commissioner or Commissioner, as the case may be. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi HC said that the court was of the view that “the CIC does not have the jurisdiction to direct furnishing of information, provided for in Section 138 of the IT Act. In any case, even if they had the jurisdiction, the failure to give PM CARES, notice of hearing, would in itself have vitiated the impugned."

"Accordingly, the writ petition is allowed and the order dated April 27, 2022 is set aside," Justice Prasad said in the 23-page order.

The single-judge bench had earlier noted that the issue of whether the PM Cares Fund is a public authority is presently pending before a division bench of the high court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The respondent, RTI applicant Girish Mittal, had filed an RTI application before the Income Tax Authorities seeking certain information pertaining to an exemption application under the Income Tax Act in relation to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) as well as all the other exemption applications filed before the Income Tax Authority from April 1, 2019, till March 31, 2020.

The IT Department said that the CIC order, which refused information pertaining to other exemption applications but issued directions with respect to the PM CARES Fund, is contrary to the law and is inconsistent.

Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act exempts information which relates to personal information, the disclosure of which has no relationship to any public activity or interest, or which would cause unwarranted invasion of the privacy of the individual. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The petitioner stated that the information relates to a third party i.e. the PM CARES Fund, which is a registered trust and therefore the impugned order could not have been passed without hearing that party.

The respondent in the petition argued that the PM CARES Fund is a body owned and controlled by the Government of India.

