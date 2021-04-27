OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi HC raps Delhi govt, asks to take action against erring oxygen cylinder dealers

The Delhi High Court today said the AAP government's entire system has failed as black marketing of oxygen cylinders and crucial medicines for treating COVID-19 patients is going on.

Delhi HC shows displeasure and says that this cylinder (Oxygen) business is a complete mess. Court asks Delhi Govt to put the house in order; says people have to buy it in black for lakhs, which costs merely a few hundred rupees only

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Delhi Govt's counsel replies saying that action will be taken by evening, we have issued show-cause notices too.

Delhi High Court also issued contempt notice to those oxygen cylinder refillers who were not present during the hearing today. High Court said that it was surprised that the order passed by the Delhi govt was not taken into consideration by cylinder refillers.

The court order came when it was informed by Delhi Heart and Lung Institute that they are facing oxygen shortage and the concerned nodal officer is helpless.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli observed it was not the time to become vultures.

“Are you aware of black marketing. Is it a good human gesture?", the bench said to oxygen refillers.

The bench further said this is a mess that the state government has been unable to resolve.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A health worker adjusts the face shield of another as she prepares to go inside a quarantine center for COVID-19 patients in New DelhiPremium Premium

Rush to hospitals, big gatherings worsen India COVID crisis: WHO

1 min read . 04:50 PM IST
US secretary of state Antony Blinken has expressed appreciation to US industry partners and reaffirmed that the US stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of India in working towards solutions for the covid-19 crisis.Premium Premium

US business groups form global task force to mobilize covid fightback in India

3 min read . 04:43 PM IST
Villagers harvest wheat in a suburb of Peshawar, PakistanPremium Premium

Only three weeks of wheat stocks left in Pakistan

1 min read . 04:32 PM IST
Congress leader Priyanka GandhiPremium Premium

'Future generations won't forgive you': Priyanka writes to UP CM on COVID situation

3 min read . 04:30 PM IST

“You have the power, take action against those engaging in black marketing of oxygen cylinders and medicines," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout