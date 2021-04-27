The Delhi High Court today said the AAP government's entire system has failed as black marketing of oxygen cylinders and crucial medicines for treating COVID-19 patients is going on.

Delhi HC shows displeasure and says that this cylinder (Oxygen) business is a complete mess. Court asks Delhi Govt to put the house in order; says people have to buy it in black for lakhs, which costs merely a few hundred rupees only

Delhi Govt's counsel replies saying that action will be taken by evening, we have issued show-cause notices too.

Delhi High Court also issued contempt notice to those oxygen cylinder refillers who were not present during the hearing today. High Court said that it was surprised that the order passed by the Delhi govt was not taken into consideration by cylinder refillers.

The court order came when it was informed by Delhi Heart and Lung Institute that they are facing oxygen shortage and the concerned nodal officer is helpless.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli observed it was not the time to become vultures.

“Are you aware of black marketing. Is it a good human gesture?", the bench said to oxygen refillers.

The bench further said this is a mess that the state government has been unable to resolve.

“You have the power, take action against those engaging in black marketing of oxygen cylinders and medicines," it said.

