Delhi HC raps restaurant over service charges, price above MRP: ‘Why charging ₹100 for ₹20 water bottle’

The Delhi High Court rapped the restaurant association on Friday, questioning it over restaurants levying service charges. The court asked them why are they levying service charge, when they already charging more on MRP in the name of the experience.

Accoridng to news agency PTI, a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela posed the query to the counsel representing the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and the Federation of Hotels and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI).

What's the case? The court was hearing a plea filed by the restaurant associations against a single judge's order.

In March, the single judge of the high court had held that restaurants cannot mandatorily levy service charge on food bills in a "camouflaged and coercive" manner as it is against public interest and amounts to unfair trade practice.

‘Double whammy’: What did HC say in latest hearing The high court division bench said on Friday, August 22, that restaurants were charging the visitor under three components – food items sold, providing ambience and serving.

"You [restaurants] are charging more than MRPs, for the experience being enjoyed by the person visiting your restaurant. And you’re also charging the service charges for the service rendered... providing an ambience for certain kind of experience will not include the services you’re providing? This we don’t understand," the bench was quoted by PTI as saying.

"This service charge should include that also," the bench added.

The bench asked the counsel for the NRAI and FHRAI through an example that when the restaurants were charging ₹100 for a ₹20 water bottle, why the customer will have to pay an addition charge for the services it provides?

“And why are you quoting ₹100 in your menu for ₹20 rupee water bottle, without specifying that this 80 rupees extra is for the ambience you're providing?,” the bench asked.

"This can't be like this. This is an issue… Providing the ambience will form part of the services being provided by you... Can you charge any amount over and above the MRP? And for service you're charging, what's that 80 rupees for?" the bench asked.

On March 28, the order said collection of service charge was a "double whammy" for consumers who were forced to pay Goods and Services Tax on top of the service tax.