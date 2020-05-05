Home > News > India > Delhi HC refuses interim stay on streaming of Hasmukh on Netflix
The plaintiff moved the court to restrain Netflix from further airing episodes of web series 'Hasmukh', particularly Episode 4 of Season 1. Photo: Bloomberg
The plaintiff moved the court to restrain Netflix from further airing episodes of web series 'Hasmukh', particularly Episode 4 of Season 1. Photo: Bloomberg

Delhi HC refuses interim stay on streaming of Hasmukh on Netflix

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2020, 02:32 PM IST Prathma Sharma

  • The plaintiff moved the court to restrain Netflix from further airing episodes of web series 'Hasmukh', particularly Episode 4 of Season 1. Photo:
  • The very essence of democracy is that a creative artist be given the liberty to project the picture of the society in a manner he perceives, the court said

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Tuesday refused to grant interim stay on streaming of web series 'Hasmukh' on Netflix.

“...if an ad interim injunction is granted, it would amount to interference in the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed by our Constitution to the defendants," the court said.

The very essence of democracy is that a creative artist be given the liberty to project the picture of the society in a manner he perceives, the court added.

“One of the prime forms of exposing the ills of the society is by portraying a satirical picture of the same. Stand-up comedians perform that very purpose... In the humorous portrayal of the ills of the society the stand-up comedians use satire," the order reads.

The plaintiff, who is an advocate, had moved the court to restrain Netflix from further airing or streaming of the episodes of web series 'Hasmukh', particularly Episode 4 of Season 1 that allegedly contained derogatory remarks against the entire legal fraternity.

Netflix’s counsel argued that lawyers cannot be defamed as a “class of persons", nor can the plaintiff be defamed by a general reference to lawyers.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout