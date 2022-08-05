The Delhi High Court directed the police to ensure compliance with the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order banning sale of Chinese synthetic 'manjha' used for kite flying
The Delhi High Court on Friday reportedly refused to ban kite flying in the national capital, saying it is a cultural activity, and directed the government and police to ensure compliance with the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order banning sale of Chinese synthetic 'manjha' used for kite flying in the national capital.
Notably, a bench comprising of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad stated that the NGT has already imposed a complete ban on Chinese synthetic 'manjha' and even the Delhi Police has been issuing notifications in this regard and also taking action against violators, according to news agency PTI report.
It is important to note that the Delhi High Court was hearing public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a complete ban on flying, sale, purchase, storage, and transportation of kites as many people and birds are killed or injured due to accidents caused by glass-coated strings, as per the PTI report. The bench, which disposed of the petition, said kite flying cannot be banned as it is a “cultural activity" and can be associated with “religious activity" and directed the state government and the Delhi Police to ensure strict compliance with the NGT order banning use and sale of Chinese 'manjha', the report said.
Meanwhile, at the hearing, Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Sanjay Lao, representing the Delhi Police, said there is already a notification by the Delhi government that Chinese 'manjha' is banned and since 2017, 255 persons have been booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Environment (Protection) Act for the violation, the report noted.
Meanwhile, petitioner Sanser Pal Singh expressed that a complete ban on kite flying, it's making, sale and purchase, and storage is the only solution as it is difficult to catch the culprit or fix the responsibility when an accident occurs due to kite string. According to the plea, “… every kite flyer tries to source and use string/ thread that is glass coated or metallic, popularly known as 'Chinese manjha' which is more dangerous and life and safety of not only humans but also of birds is endangered due to this," the report further noted.
