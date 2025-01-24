Delhi HC refuses to direct sitting of assembly for tabling of CAG reports, flags ‘inordinate delay’

The Delhi High Court declined to order a special assembly sitting for CAG reports, citing an inordinate delay by the government. The court emphasized that tabling audit reports is constitutionally mandatory but rejected the petition from opposition leaders for an immediate sitting.

Published24 Jan 2025, 04:34 PM IST
Delhi HC refuses to direct sitting of assembly for tabling of CAG reports, flags ‘inordinate delay’

The Delhi High Court has refused to call a special sitting of the state Assembly for the tabling of several CAG reports. A bench comprising of Justice Sachin Datta however rapped the AAP-led government for its ‘inordinate delay’ in the matter — noting that it was a ‘mandatory constitutional obligation’. The verdict on Friday came in response to a plea filed by several BJP MLAs to calls for the tabling of 14 CAG reports linked to policy initiatives of the Delhi government.

“The court is not inclined to accept the prayer of the petitioner to summon a special sitting of the assembly,” the High Court held on Friday.

Justice Datta also reiterated that tabling of the audit reports was mandatory under the Constitution. The HC has previously criticised the Delhi Government for its delay in addressing the CAG reports.

“The timeline is clear; you've dragged your feet to prevent the session from happening. The delay in sending the reports to the LG and your handling of the matter raises doubts about your bona fides. You should have promptly forwarded the reports to the Speaker and initiated a discussion in the House,” it had said at the time.

Opposition leader Vijender Gupta and BJP MLAs -- Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Kumar Bajpai and Jitendra Mahajan -- filed the petition last year and sought a direction to the speaker to call a sitting of the assembly for tabling the CAG reports.

The petitioners filed the plea through advocates Neeraj and Satya Ranjan Swain.

The senior lawyers for the speaker and the government opposed the court passing such a direction and said there was no urgency to table the reports at a stage when the assembly elections were to be held soon.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 04:34 PM IST
