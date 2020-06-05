NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court refused to entertain a plea challenging the central government’s order wherein it had fixes minimum air fare for travel due to Covid-19. The court observed that the exercise of tariff fixation, and economic matters in general, are issues on which the writ court would generally refrain from exercising jurisdiction, unless found to be totally arbitrary or unreasonable.

It is a policy decision and it is not inclined to interfere in this policy decision and that too by the way of a public interest litigation, it said.

The petitioner had submitted that the fare fixed by the government was higher in certain sectors when compared to the market prices.

The court observed that Section 8B(1) of the Aircraft Act, 1934 specifically clothes the Central Government with the power to take necessary measures to minimise the possible danger to public health in the event of outbreak of any dangerous epidemic.

It further observed that in the present situation of the Covid-19 epidemic, the exercise of this power by the respondents cannot be said to be arbitrary or unreasonable.

The 21 May order is expressly stated to be in operation only for a period of three months, and subject to review/ modification even during this period. Thus, this is a stop gap arrangement by the Government, for which the present public interest litigation is not tenable at law. An aggrieved individual can always come to the Court or can go to the competent authority, the court added in its order.

It said that to be kept in mind that the problem being faced by everyone during this pandemic situation is such a unique phenomenon which requires experimental solutions. The court added that there cannot be any mathematical solution for a problem like this.

The court clarified that it is not going into the merits of the case.

“It ought to be kept in mind that, in the present circumstances when various restrictions have been placed on the airline operations, and maximum limit for air fare is given by the Government, the minimum fare is also prescribed so as to strike a balance between the passengers as well as the airlines agency..." the court order reads.

