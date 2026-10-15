Delhi HC refuses to restrain CJP protest at Connaught Place on 16 Oct, takes police assurance on record

The Delhi High Court, on Thursday, refused to stop the Cockroach Janta Party's planned protest at Connaught Place on Thursday, 16 October, while it took on record the police's assurance that all steps would be taken to regulate and control the activity of the protesters.

Advertisement

The plea was being heard by a bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma. The plea sought directions from the court to the police to regulate the protest as per the existing law laid down by the Supreme Court.

The counsel for the petitioner said that traders who whose businesses are located in and around Connaught place would be "on the streets" if they lost another weekend to closures due to protest in central Delhi during the festive season.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma told the court that authorities have taken steps to control the CJP's activities and said that the apprehensions of the petitioner would be taken care of.

The court issued its order taking this assurance on record.

Advertisement

"The petitioner apprehends that the conduct of respondent no. 6 (CJP) is likely to disrupt business activity in Connaught Place... When confronted, the ASG assures that the apprehension of the petitioner shall be taken care of as the respondents have already taken steps in the matter to control and regulate the activity of respondent no. 6 and if so required, all possible steps in accordance with law shall be taken. The assurance is taken on record," the order said, while listing it for further hearing on November 3.

Even as the senior counsel for the petitioner urged the court to pass a "specific" direction restraining the CJP, the bench said, "Don't insist. We have passed the order."

Senior advocate Sachhin Puri, who appeared for a licensed street vendor who sells garmets at Delhi's Palika Baar, said that nnaught Place was not a designated protest site, and any agitation in the central park there would affect their business.

Advertisement

The court observed that the authorities have already denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site, and asked why the petitioner apprehended that the police would not take necessary action in relation to the proposed protest.

The ASG responded that the police would "perform its duty".

"On or about 20.07.2026, a large agitation spilled beyond the designated area. The roads around Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street were barricaded and came to a standstill. Customers stopped coming to Connaught Place and Palika Bazar, and the petitioner could not vend, which caused loss on a daily basis," the plea stated.

"In the heart of Connaught Place Central Park, a protest is called. It seems we are being targeted. This is not a site (for protest). They have already started shutting down. This is the Dussehra weekend. This protest has to be stopped," the petitioner's senior counsel had said while mentioning the matter in the morning.

Advertisement

With wire inputs

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer