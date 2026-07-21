Delhi HC refuses to stay bail of Kashmiri human-rights activist Khurram Parvez, journalist Irfan Mehraj

The Delhi High Court on 21 July refused to stay the bail granted to Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez and journalist Irfan Mehraj in the 2020 terror funding case registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

A Division Bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan observed that the allegations against Parvez and Mehraj are "extremely serious" but since the trial court has granted them bail and imposed stringent restrictions, the High Court will not stay the same, legal news website Bar and Bench reported.

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However, the High Court imposed certain additional bail conditions on the two accused. "The absence of findings in the trial court order requires consideration of this Court," the Bench said.

The Court added that the precedent relied upon by the trial court shall not be relied upon in any other case since they are under consideration of the High Court.

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The case will be heard in detail in August.

On Sunday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had on Sunday moved the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order granting bail to Parvez and Mehraj in the alleged NGO terror funding case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

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On Saturday, the Patiala House Court granted bail to Khurram Parvez and Irfan Mehraj in the 2020 UAPA case registered by the NIA concerning alleged terror funding through NGOs.

What did the trial court say? Principal District and Sessions Judge Pitamber Dutt of the Patiala House Courts granted bail to Parvez and co-accused journalist Irfan Mehraj on July 18 in the UAPA case lodged in 2020.

Parvez has already secured bail from the Delhi High Court in a separate 2021 case. The trial court's July 18 order effectively paved the way for his release from prison.

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Parvez, a prominent Kashmiri human rights activist and coordinator of the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), has been in NIA custody since November 2021.

With the grant of bail in the present case, the order paves the way for Parvez's release, as he had recently secured bail from the Delhi High Court in another UAPA case.

The NIA had registered the case in October 2020, alleging that certain NGOs, trusts and societies operating in Jammu and Kashmir were involved in raising and diverting funds for terror-related activities.

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The allegations against Parvez and Mehraj are extremely serious, but since the trial court has granted them bail and imposed stringent restrictions, we will not stay the same.

The NIA alleged that Mehraj had worked as a researcher with the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) until March 2022, while Parvez served as the coordinator of the organisation. According to the NIA, Parvez provided "material support" to protesters during the 2016 Kashmir unrest.

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(With agency inputs)

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