NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has refused to stay the Multi Commodity Exchange's 21 April circular that had fixed crude oil futures contracts at a negative value of ₹2,884 per barrel.

The court, however, issued notice to MCX, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India and other respondents on a petition challenging the circular. The matter would now be heard on 24 June.

“...I am not inclined to grant any ad interim relief in this matter," the court said in its order that was passed on 27 April but made available on the website today.

The petitioner, Akshay Aluminium Alloys LLP, claimed that the MCX assigning a negative value to the contract was "arbitrary and illogical and demonstrates utter disregard of the basic principles and fundamentals of the settlement system in India".

The petitioner submitted that crude oil futures contracts are settled in cash on the exchange and there is no delivery-based mechanism for these contracts in India and therefore these contracts can be traded at base price of ₹1 or one paisa at the very least in case of an unprecedented eventuality.

The company said if the future contracts would have been permissible to trade in negative trajectory the entire modalities of trading in option contracts and subsequent pay-in/pay-out obligation would have to be amended and notified accordingly.

The company added that the abnormal settlement price fixed by Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation Limited has resulted in arbitrary, unreasonable and windfall profits for a segment of market participants and was a detriment for others.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar appearing for SEBI argued that the dispute was entirely within the realm of contract, and does not constitute one of these species of contractual disputes in which a writ court could legitimately exercise jurisdiction.

He submitted that the circular does not bear any statutory character, and is only by way of a communication of the due date rate, as fixed by the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex).

