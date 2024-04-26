Delhi HC rejects Brij Bhushan's plea for further probe in sexual harassment case, verdict on framing of charges in May
Delhi HC dismisses the application filed by former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh seeking further investigation in the sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers against him. Verdict on framing of charges in May
A Delhi Court on Friday dismissed the application filed by former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh seeking further investigation in the sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers against him.
