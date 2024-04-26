A Delhi Court on Friday dismissed the application filed by former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh seeking further investigation in the sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers against him.

While dismissing the application, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot of Rouse Avenue Court set May 7 as the date for a decision on whether to frame charges against Singh in the case, news agency PTI reported.

What is Brij Bhushan Singh accused of?

Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers. Allegedly, the incidents have occurred between 2016 and 2019 at the WFI office, at Singh's official residence and also abroad, several reports claimed.

Singh is currently out on bail in the case, along with co-accused Vinod Tomar, who is the former assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India.

What Brij Bhushan said in plea?

Singh had moved the application seeking time to make further submissions on charges and for further investigation. He had sought a direction for Delhi Police to investigate his presence at WFI office on September 7, 2022, the alleged date of the incident, Live Law reported.

The BJP MP had said that he was not in India on the date of one of the incidents, during which a complainant alleged that she was harassed at the WFI office.

Singh's counsel claimed that Delhi Police had relied on the call detail records (CDR) of the coach who had accompanied the complainant and stated that they had gone to the WFI office on September 7, 2022, where she was allegedly molested.

However, the CDR has not been placed on record by police, the counsel claimed.

The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet in the case against Brij Bhushan Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

