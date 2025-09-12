Delhi HC removes Mandhira Kapur from Sunjay Kapur will case following widow’s plea

In a fresh twist in the ongoing dispute over late Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur’s will, the Delhi High Court on Friday removed the name of Mandhira Kapur, Sunjay Kapur’s sister, from the case, clarifying that she is not a party to the proceedings.

The order followed a plea by Priya Kapur, widow and Sunjay Kapur’s third wife, who alleged that Mandhira Kapur had attempted a ‘backdoor entry’ into the matter. Priya Kapur’s plea noted that the lead counsel said to represent Mandhira Kapur had neither appeared in court nor made any submissions, even when the Bench called upon all lawyers to be present.

The plea stated, "Upon careful perusal of the case history of the captioned suit from the website of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi, it is apparent that Mandhira Kapur has not filed any application to be impleaded as a party to the captioned suit. Therefore, the inclusion of her name and her counsels’ names appears to be a deliberate attempt to gain advantage in the present proceedings."

Justice Jyoti Singh, who heard the case, noted that the 10 September order had wrongly recorded the counsels’ appearance on behalf of Mandhira Kapur.

Records rectified The court rectified the records, officially confirming that Mandhira Kapur is not a party to the ongoing proceedings concerning her brother’s assets.

On 10 September, the court had directed disclosure of Sunjay Kapur’s assets and asked all parties to submit their responses within two weeks, listing the matter for 9 October.

The dispute escalated after Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, moved the High Court challenging a will allegedly bequeathing the entire estate to Sunjay Kapur’s third wife, Priya Kapur. The Kapur family has been embroiled in conflicts since Sunjay Kapur’s death on 12 June 2025.

In their plea, Samaira and Kiaan demanded a one-fifth share each of their father’s personal estate, claiming they were not provided a copy of the will despite repeated requests. The will allegedly leaves all of Sunjay Kapur’s personal assets to Priya Kapur.

The will reportedly emerged during a meeting on 30 July at Taj Mansingh Hotel, attended by Priya Kapur, her legal advisors, Shradha Suri Marwah, and other executives of Aureus Investment Pvt. Ltd, the promoter entity of Sona Comstar. It remains unclear whether the will has been officially registered.