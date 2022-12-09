Delhi HC reserves order on plea seeking ban on fixing images of deities on walls

Delhi HC reserves order on plea seeking ban on fixing images of deities on walls1 min read . 10:46 PM IST
- The petitioner argued that the practice is harming the religious sentiments of public at large
After noting down the submissions of the petitioner, the Delhi high court on Friday reserved its order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to bar people from pasting pictures of deities on the walls.
A division bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice Satish Chander Sharma and also comprising Justice Subramonium reserved their order in the matter. The petitioner has argued that people paste pictures of deities on the walls in order to prevent other people from relieving themselves on them or spitting on the 'sacred images or littering.
However, the measure is harming the religious sentiments of the public at large, according to the petitioner Gaurang Gupta.
Gupta, a practicing lawyer, submitted that images are sacred to followers of that religion, and public urination, spitting, and throwing junk on such images is a menace for the public at large and is violative of Article 19 (1) (a) of the constitution. He requested the court to enforce reasonable restrictions on such activities.
Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution of India talks about freedom of speech and expression while the reasonable restrictions are entailed in Article 19 (2) which lays down that the rights provided must be with respect to the interests of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency or morality or in relation to contempt of court, defamation or incitement to an offense.
“Urination, spitting, and throwing junk at an image of God should be considered to desecrate the sanctity of the image of God," the plea stated, adding that it is in excess of Article 19(1 )(a) and can be curtailed as per Article 19(2) under the reasonable restriction of public order, decency or morality.
"The continuance of this malicious practice of using the pictures of God to prohibit public urination, spitting, and throwing junk is greatly violating Article 25 of the Constitution of India. Religion is a very significant aspect in the social fabric of India and the use of revered pictures for such a pm1Jose is hurting the sentiments of the public at large and this will have a large-scale negative impact on the society at large," the plea read.
