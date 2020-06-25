The Delhi High court on Thursday reserved its judgement on the plea by Jawaharlal Nehru student Sharjeel Imam challenging the lower court’s order that had granted more time to Delhi Police to complete its probe in the case under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against him related to alleged inflammatory speeches during the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Justice Kameswar Rao reserved his order after a five hour long virtual hearing.

Sharjeel Imam had also sought bail in the matter on grounds that the investigation was not concluded within the statutory period of 90 days and that the Trial Court had dismissed his bail plea.

Imam was arrested in January from Bihar's Jehanabad district in the case related to violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near the Jamia Millia Islamia University here in December last year.

All the parties have been directed to submit their written submissions by 28 June.

PTI contributed to this story.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated