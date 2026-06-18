Delhi HC reserves verdict on Telegram ban over NEET ‘paper leak’ fears: ‘How can we stop the rights of 150 million’

The Delhi High Court reserved its verdict on a plea by Telegram against the Centre's move to temporarily ban the messaging app ahead of the June 21 NEET-UG re-examination.

A vacation bench headed by Justice Tejas Karia reserved the order after hearing arguments from senior advocate Dhruv Mehta, appearing for the appellant, and Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre.

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During the hearing on Thursday (June 18), Justice Tejas Karia asked counsel for the central government, as per Bar and Bench, “How can we stop the rights of 150 million people just because one set of citizens are appearing in examinations?”

The judge asked both parties to submit written submissions by 7 pm.

In its writ petition, Telegram argues that the government has singled it out while other social media intermediaries continue to operate without restriction, violating Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

‘Information can be blocked, not the entire platform’ The Delhi High Court bench asked Senior Advocate Dhruv Mehta, appearing for Telegram, "Just to understand your argument, you are questioning the nature of the power here by saying it's not an emergency. Second, you are saying information can be blocked, not the entire platform and third is application of mind by the Secretary and proportionality?"

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As per Live Law, the court told Telegram, “…you have to perform due dilligence under Section 79 IT Act as you are an intermediary. 79 is an independent obligation, nothing to do with 69A IT act...”

Section 79 provides “exemption from liability of intermediary in certain cases.” It stated that “an intermediary shall not be liable for any third party information, data, or communication link made available or hosted by him.”

‘Violating the fundamental rights of the users’ The Delhi High Court then focused on the government's powers under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, under which the blocking order was issued.

“...whether they have exercised the power appropriately and whether there is proportionality. Also, is it violating the fundamental rights of the users? You say you have 150 million users,” the court observed, as per Bar and Bench.

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“69A order need not be a detailed order so long as material backs it. You are focusing more on procedure, non-application of the mind. Natural justice is fundamental. It cant be sole basis of challenge. There must be more. Let us meet that,” the court added, as per Live Law.

The Bench later observed, “See, we are all alive to what happened. There were so many students who were affected. The second aspect is — to curb that one incident, can you block the entire platform?”

“See, there is a power [under Section 69A]. That power can be exercised, to what extent can it be exercised that is the question...Let us hear the government. They have to justify it. If they don't justify, then it is in your favour; if they do, then you address in rejoinder,” the court said.

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Justice Karia also said that being a significant social media intermediary under the IT Rules, Telegram has additional responsibilities. He added,

"The question of fundamental right to freedom of speech is of your users. Karnataka High Court has held that you [the platform] don't have a fundamental right to freedom of speech."

The hypothetical situation The court then put forth a hypothetical situation: "Suppose a paper is leaked, by the time the order comes to you, the damage is done. What is your proposal? How can it be dealt with?"

Mehta replied, "The issue is spread of canard regarding leakage of paper and money being collected. The paper alleged to be on the platform is not the real paper."

The court then asked, “How would one know that till the time the exams happen?”

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The court ended the hearing by saying, “Arguments heard. Judgment reserved. Anything any party wants to submit, submit by 7pm.”

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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