Delhi HC restrains Baba Ramdev's Patanjali from running misleading ad against Dabur Chyawanprash

The Delhi High Court on Thursday restrained Patanjali from running allegedly disparaging advertisements against Dabur Chyawanprash.

A bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna allowed interim injunction applications filed by Dabur, saying, ‘Application is allowed’. The court has now listed the matter for further hearing on July 14.

What is the Chyawanprash controversy? The controversy started after Patanjali aired an advertisement starring Baba Ramdev, where he is seen questioning the authenticity of other Chyawanprash products in the market.

The advertisement states:“Jinko Ayurved aur Vedo ka gyaan nahi, Charak, Sushrut, Dhanwantari aur Chyawanrishi ke parampara mei ‘original’ Chyawanprash kaise bana payenge?”

Dabur also objected to certain parts of Patanjali's ads that described a 40-herb Chyawanprash as “ordinary.”

What Dabur said? Dabur said that “40+ herbs” tag is a direct reference to Dabur’s product, which holds over 60% of the Chyawanprash market.

Dabur further stated that the advertisement was misleading and undermines consumer trust in a product category that is strictly regulated. It argued that Chyawanprash is a classical Ayurvedic formulation governed by the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, , which mandates adherence to prescribed formulations based on ancient Ayurvedic texts.

To label other brands as “ordinary” is both misleading and harmful, Dabur contended.

The company further raised concerns that the advertisement implied potential health hazards from using non-Patanjali products, posing a threat to public safety. It cited to earlier Supreme Court orders in contempt proceedings against Patanjali for similar advertising conduct, arguing that the company is a habitual offender.

Dabur India owns brands such as Dabur Amla, Dabur Vatika, Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Honitus, PudinHara and Dabur Lal Tail and juice brand Real.

Dabur India reported an 8.35 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹312.73 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 impacted by higher expenses in a challenging demand environment.

The company had posted a profit of ₹341.22 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹2,830.14 crore as against ₹2,814.64 crore in the year-ago period, it added.