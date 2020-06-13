Delhi HC restricts functioning as well as that of subordinate courts till 30 Jun

The Delhi High Court on Saturday restricted its functioning as well as that of the subordinate courts to urgent matters only till 30 June, in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

"...the functioning of the High Court of Delhi shall continue to remain suspended till June 30," the administrative order said.

The court had last suspended the functioning on 31 May till 14 June.

The pending matters listed before the high court would from 15 June to 30 June stand adjourned to dates in August.

The matters before the districts courts have also been adjourned, it added.

The mentioning of urgent matters is being done through the web link which is available from 9 AM to 10.30 AM on all working days.

There are currently seven division benches and 18 single judge benches in the high court.

