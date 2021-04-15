OPEN APP
Delhi HC says 50 can offer prayers at Nizamudddin Markaz during Ramzan

New Delhi, India - April 14, 2021: People praying at the Jama Masjid after iftar, or the breaking of the fast, on the first day of Ramzan, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma / Hindustan Times)Premium
 2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2021, 04:58 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The court directed the Station House Officer of Nizamuddin police station to permit entry of 50 people five times a day to offer prayers only on the first floor of the Masjid Bangley Wali

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed 50 people to offer namaz five times a day during Ramzan inside the Nizamuddin Markaz mosque, which has been shut for over a year, in Delhi.

The Masjid Bangley Wali in Nizamuddin in south Delhi was shut in March 2020 after a huge controversy erupted over a gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat sect held at a time Covid-19 cases had started rising in the country.

Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the Station House Officer of Nizamuddin police station to permit entry of 50 people five times a day to offer prayers only on the first floor of the Masjid Bangley Wali, but subject to disaster management rules.

The Central Government had first agreed that devotees should be allowed back into the Markaz during Ramzan but a day later informed the court that no one must be allowed in the mosque as all religious gatherings had been banned under new rules in the capital for disasters.

The Delhi Waqf Board approached the Delhi HC requesting that the restrictions be eased to allow people to pray inside the Markaz.

The court had on Monday reacted sharply to the Centre's statement that only 20 people can be allowed to enter the complex for prayers at a time from a list of 200 people verified by the police.

"In your notifications, have you curtailed the gathering to 20 at a time for religious places," the court questioned amid a controversy over massive crowds at the Mahakumbh Mela in Uttarakhand's HarIdwar in defiance of Covid-19 norms.

The court declined to increase the number of people or allow use of other floors of the mosque for offering prayers as sought by senior advocate Ramesh Gupta on behalf of the Delhi Waqf Board, but allowed them to move an application before the SHO for the same.

The court said the SHO may decide any such application moved by the Board in accordance with the law.

It also said that its order would be subject to any notification issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, which recorded the biggest single-day jump of 17,282 infections on Wednesday.

