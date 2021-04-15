Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi HC says 50 can offer prayers at Nizamudddin Markaz during Ramzan

Delhi HC says 50 can offer prayers at Nizamudddin Markaz during Ramzan

Premium
New Delhi, India - April 14, 2021: People praying at the Jama Masjid after iftar, or the breaking of the fast, on the first day of Ramzan, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma / Hindustan Times)
2 min read . 04:58 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The court directed the Station House Officer of Nizamuddin police station to permit entry of 50 people five times a day to offer prayers only on the first floor of the Masjid Bangley Wali

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed 50 people to offer namaz five times a day during Ramzan inside the Nizamuddin Markaz mosque, which has been shut for over a year, in Delhi.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed 50 people to offer namaz five times a day during Ramzan inside the Nizamuddin Markaz mosque, which has been shut for over a year, in Delhi.

The Masjid Bangley Wali in Nizamuddin in south Delhi was shut in March 2020 after a huge controversy erupted over a gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat sect held at a time Covid-19 cases had started rising in the country.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The Masjid Bangley Wali in Nizamuddin in south Delhi was shut in March 2020 after a huge controversy erupted over a gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat sect held at a time Covid-19 cases had started rising in the country.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the Station House Officer of Nizamuddin police station to permit entry of 50 people five times a day to offer prayers only on the first floor of the Masjid Bangley Wali, but subject to disaster management rules.

The Central Government had first agreed that devotees should be allowed back into the Markaz during Ramzan but a day later informed the court that no one must be allowed in the mosque as all religious gatherings had been banned under new rules in the capital for disasters.

The Delhi Waqf Board approached the Delhi HC requesting that the restrictions be eased to allow people to pray inside the Markaz.

The court had on Monday reacted sharply to the Centre's statement that only 20 people can be allowed to enter the complex for prayers at a time from a list of 200 people verified by the police.

"In your notifications, have you curtailed the gathering to 20 at a time for religious places," the court questioned amid a controversy over massive crowds at the Mahakumbh Mela in Uttarakhand's HarIdwar in defiance of Covid-19 norms.

The court declined to increase the number of people or allow use of other floors of the mosque for offering prayers as sought by senior advocate Ramesh Gupta on behalf of the Delhi Waqf Board, but allowed them to move an application before the SHO for the same.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Over 2,000 Covid-19 cases detected at Haridwar Kumbh Mela in past 5 days

2 min read . 06:13 PM IST
Premium

Labour Bureau to release 1st report of quarterly employment survey in July

2 min read . 05:57 PM IST
Premium

Haryana, Punjab cancel class 10 board, postpone class 12 exams

1 min read . 05:54 PM IST
Premium

Delhi weekend curfew to be applicable till 30 April or further orders

3 min read . 05:53 PM IST

The court said the SHO may decide any such application moved by the Board in accordance with the law.

It also said that its order would be subject to any notification issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, which recorded the biggest single-day jump of 17,282 infections on Wednesday.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.