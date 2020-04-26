Delhi HC says Covid-19 testing kits should be sold at lowest cost possible

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court said that Covid-19 testing kits should be made available urgently at the lowest cost, for carrying out extensive tests throughout the country.

Justice Najmi Waziri issued directions to three private companies to import the testing kits at a cost of not more than ₹400 each, inclusive of GST.

“The country is going through an unprecedented medical crisis affecting public order. People have been cloistered in their homes or constrained to stay wherever they were on 24th March 2020. The economy is virtually at a standstill for the last one month. There is an element of disquiet apropos one’s safety. For people to be assured that the pandemic is under control and for governments to ensure and for agencies engaged in the frontline battle to safeguard people’s health, more kits/tests should be made available urgently at the lowest cost, for carrying out extensive tests throughout the country," the court said.

The order came on the plea of Rare Metabolics Life Sciences Private Limited and Aark Pharmaceuticals, which had entered into an agreement with Matrix Labs, the importer of the kits, to distribute the testing kits in the country.

The petitioner companies had approached the court seeking release of 7.24 lakh Covid-19 test kits from Matrix, which was seeking full payment upfront before delivering them.

“The Court is of the view that a profit mark-up of ₹155 i.e 61% on the landed cost price of ₹245 is much on the higher side and in any case more than sufficient for the seller, for the kits/tests to be made available in India for urgent extensive tests through the country, especially in these present extraordinary circumstances of the worldwide pandemic," the court said.

The companies agreed to the selling of kits at ₹400 per test, which is forty percent less than the ICMR approved rate of ₹600 per test.

After hearing both sides, the court said in its order on Friday that the tests "are required in the country on urgent basis in view of the worldwide pandemic" and directed that the remaining 2.24 lakh kits would be delivered to ICMR the moment they arrive in India.

The court further directed that the remaining amount of ₹8.25 crore (at ₹600 per kit) to be paid to Matrix would be done within 24 hours of receiving payment from ICMR. Of the remaining five lakh units, out of the initial order of 10 lakh, 50,000 has to be kept aside for Tamil Nadu government, the court said and added that remainder 4.5 lakh kits be sold at the price of ₹400 to any government, governmental agency or private entity.

The court then disposed of the plea after passing these directions.

PTI contributed to this story

Share Via