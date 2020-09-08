Delhi HC says doctor prescription not mandatory for covid-19 testing

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that doctor’s prescription is not mandatory for covid-19 testing in the capital. The rule will be applicable for RT/PCR test to detect COVID-19 infection. However, the person opting for voluntary testing is mandatorily required to carry his Aadhaar card with proof of Delhi address and needs to fill in the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) form for COVID-19 testing.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that doctor’s prescription is not mandatory for covid-19 testing in the capital. The rule will be applicable for RT/PCR test to detect COVID-19 infection. However, the person opting for voluntary testing is mandatorily required to carry his Aadhaar card with proof of Delhi address and needs to fill in the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) form for COVID-19 testing.

The Delhi high court bench headed by Justice Hima Kohli asked the Delhi government to re-strategies the covid testing plans in order to ensure that any person who wants to get tested can do so without a prescription issued by a doctor.

The Delhi high court bench headed by Justice Hima Kohli asked the Delhi government to re-strategies the covid testing plans in order to ensure that any person who wants to get tested can do so without a prescription issued by a doctor.

At present, it is mandatory to carry a doctor's prescription to get tested for coronavirus infection.

Additional standing counsel Satyakam, appearing for Delhi government, apprised the bench also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad that the state is already working on this. While seeking more time to put the details on record he submitted that the RT-PCR testing have been increased and mobile testing centers are in process of being set up at most of the bus terminals.

The division bench also asked private laboratories to allow 2,000 COVID-19 tests a day for those who want to undergo the voluntarily screening. Capacity of around 12,000 test per day is available with the Delhi government, it noted.

While observing the sharp rise in covid-19 positive cases in the last week, the court directed the Delhi government to consider setting up of covid testing centers in the proximity of metro stations in order to facilitate the commuters to get themselves tested as well.

The court directed the state government to prepare maps marking the covid-19 testing centers in the capital. These maps have been directed to be shared with the Delhi Metro Rail corporation in order to be displayed at the metro stations for better awareness among general public.

The slew of directions has been passed by the two-judge bench while hearing the plea filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking directions from the court for ramping up of test.

(PTI contributed to the story)

Topics Coronavirus