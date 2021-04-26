I have not said Delhi has enough oxygen. I am saying right now we have enough oxygen if distributed properly, he said
During the hearing, petitioner advocate Rakesh Malhotra made the submission that there was shortage of RT-PCR kits
The Delhi High Court Monday said it was not in agreement with the Centre that there is enough oxygen available to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients in the national capital.
"Today there is shortage (of oxygen). The Solicitor Genersl says there is no shortage but we will not accept it because we have ourselves seen there is shortage of oxygen," said a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli.