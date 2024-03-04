Breaking News
Delhi HC scraps Mahua Moitra's plea on restricting BJP's Nishikant Dubey, lawyer Jai Dehadrai from making bribery remark
Mahua Moitra was expelled in December 2023 on the allegations that she took a bribe from businessman Darshan Hiranandani for asking questions in the Lok Sabha
Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the plea of expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra seeking to restrict BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai from posting defamatory content against her related to the cash for query scam case.
