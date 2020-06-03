NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed Centre and Delhi government to file affidavits on data relating to migrant workers as on 1 June 2020. The order came on a plea seeking implementation of the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979.

The Act deals with regulations of employment of inter-State migrant workmen and to provide for their conditions of service and for matters connected therewith.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh observed that the “recent crisis which the country has witnessed with respect to migrant workmen shows that for the effective enforcement and implementation of the Act, there is an immediate need for proper data to be always available so as to ensure that steps can be taken in a timely and adequate manner, especially in times of a pandemic such as covid-19 or in any other form of emergent situation."

“The collection of data ought to be vertically integrated so that data relating to migrant workmen, from the Central Government and the States is collected, cross-checked, maintained and is readily available, without any time-lag. In order for any measures to be taken for migrant workmen, such data is of prime importance. This Court is of the prima facie opinion that in order to have a proper, streamlined regulation of migrant workmen and their conditions of service, the first and the foremost significant measure would be the collection of the actual data and the integration of the same between the Central Government and the State Governments." The court said.

The court observed that for the said purpose, the said Governments would have to consider as to whether there should be a centralised portal for registration of migrant workmen by the contractors who engage them or the employers who employ them.

The court further observed that mechanism and tools also ought to be made available so that employers and contractors do not find the same burdensome and that they can submit the data without glitches.

“However, before passing any further orders in this matter, both the Governments are directed to file their respective affidavits disclosing the data relating to migrant workers, set out below, as available with them as of 1st June, 2020. In addition to the data, the respective Governments would also place on record the procedure currently being followed for contractors or employers to register migrant workers as also what are the procedures being followed for ensuring compliance." It further added.

Advocate Ramesh Singh, appearing for Delhi government submitted that insofar as the Registering Officers, Licensing Officers, Appellate Officers and Inspectors are concerned, the same have been appointed by the Delhi government. He also submits that the Rules under this Act have been notified.

Central Government’s counsel sought time to seek instructions on the matter.

The court will next hear the matter on 29 June.

