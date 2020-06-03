“The collection of data ought to be vertically integrated so that data relating to migrant workmen, from the Central Government and the States is collected, cross-checked, maintained and is readily available, without any time-lag. In order for any measures to be taken for migrant workmen, such data is of prime importance. This Court is of the prima facie opinion that in order to have a proper, streamlined regulation of migrant workmen and their conditions of service, the first and the foremost significant measure would be the collection of the actual data and the integration of the same between the Central Government and the State Governments." The court said.