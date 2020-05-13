NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response from Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on a plea seeking operation of public transport in Delhi.

The next date of hearing is on 20 May.

The plea had also sought directions to Delhi government, Transport department and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to frame guidelines to ensure safety and hygiene of the passengers and public transport operators.

The plea states that the Centre has created an unreasonable classification which is impermissible under Article 14 of the Constitution and has failed to provide equal opportunity to all employees who are not obligated to resume their employment.

"On an average, lakhs of people make the journey from their home to their places of work and back, daily. Therefore, by allowing establishments and offices to operate, without the operation of public transport, the Government of India has failed to take this part of NCT Delhi's working population. This leaves a large portion of the working population without the means to reach their workplaces, when now they are explicitly required to by their owners/employers," the plea reads.

*PTI contributed to this story.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated