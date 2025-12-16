Delhi HC seeks DGCA response on alleged unauthorised relaxations to pilot fatigue rules amid IndiGo chaos

Amidst IndiGo flight disruptions,the Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) concerning a contempt petition filed by the Indian Pilots Guild (IPG). The pilots' union alleges that the DGCA granted unauthorised extensions and relaxations to airlines regarding new pilot fatigue management rules (CAR 2024), thereby violating a prior commitment made to the court, as reported by news agency ANI.

Justice Amit Sharma issued notice to the aviation regulator and directed its top officials to file their replies. The court has scheduled the next hearing for 17 April 2026.

The IPG's plea contends that the DGCA diluted the Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules by approving airline-specific operational schemes that fail to fully comply with the conditions and phased implementation timelines previously accepted by the court.

The High Court had previously recorded the DGCA’s assurance that the new FDTL rules would be enforced in two phases – the majority of provisions by 1 July 2025, and the remainder by 1 November 2025.

The pilots’ body argues that by issuing relaxations without the court’s consent, the regulator has undermined the fatigue rules essential for flight and passenger safety. An example cited is the temporary, one-time exemption the DGCA granted to IndiGo on 5 December, amid mass flight cancellations, which relaxed specific night operations-related changes for its Airbus A320 pilots.

In its defence, the DGCA’s counsel opposed the contempt plea, asserting that the court did not freeze the technical contents of the CAR. They argued that while the implementation timeline remains binding, the regulator retains inherent statutory powers under the Aircraft Act and Rules to grant limited, case-specific, and temporary exemptions. Furthermore, the DGCA noted that the matter of variances is already under review by a High Court division bench.

DGCA probe panel visits IndiGo headquarters A four-member panel, constituted by DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, visited the headquarters of the domestic carrier IndiGo on Monday, sources told PTI. The panel’s mission is to investigate the cause of the large-scale operational disruptions and flight cancellations that plagued the airline earlier this month.

During their visit, the probe team examined multiple aspects of the airline’s operations and infrastructure to determine the root cause of the widespread service interruption. The investigation aims to identify which factors contributed to the significant chaos.