Delhi HC seeks Sports Ministry reply on Wrestling Federation of India's suspension plea
The central government had suspended the wrestling federation on December 24, 2023, days after a close aide of former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Sanjay Singh took control of the top wrestling body.
The Delhi High Court on April 9 issued notice to the Union Sports Ministry on a plea filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) challenging its suspension, seeking the central government's response in four weeks. The matter will now be heard on May 28.
