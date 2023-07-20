The Delhi High Court asked the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to explain the grounds for exempting wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from the Asian Games trials.

As reported by PTI, during a hearing of the case filed by Antim Panghal, Under-20 World Champion, and Sujeet Kalkal, Under-23 Asian Champion, opposing the direct entry granted to Phogat and Punia, Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the WFI to submit its response by the end of the day.

"If it (basis for selection) is just, fair and reasonable, it is the end of the matter," said the judge as he listed the matter for hearing on Friday.

The court requested the WFI's counsel to clarify the selection criteria for Vinesh Phogat (53kg) and Bajrang Punia (65kg) in addition to their sporting excellence. The Indian Olympic Association's ad-hoc committee granted Phogat and Punia direct entries for the Asian Games, while other wrestlers are required to secure their spots in the Indian squad through selection trials scheduled for July 22 and 23.

Advocates Hrishikesh Baruah and Akshay Kumar, on behalf of Antim Panghal and Sujeet Kalkal, contested the exemption given to Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, urging for a fair selection process for the quadrennial showpiece event.

The petition sought to nullify the directive issued by the IOA ad-hoc committee concerning the men's freestyle 65kg and women's 53kg categories and requested the court to revoke the exemption granted to Phogat and Punia.

(With inputs from PTI)