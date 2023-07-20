Delhi HC seeks WFI stand on challenge to Asian Games trials exemption to wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 12:19 PM IST
Delhi HC asks Wrestling Federation of India to explain why wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia were exempted from Asian Games trials.
The Delhi High Court asked the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to explain the grounds for exempting wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from the Asian Games trials.
