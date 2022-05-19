Delhi HC sets aside AAP's doorstep ration delivery scheme

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh stated that the Delhi government is free to bring another doorstep delivery scheme but it cannot use grains provided by the Centre for this doorstep scheme
The Delhi High Court on Thursday set aside Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's doorstep ration delivery scheme – Mukhymantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna.
The Delhi HC has allowed two petitions filed by ration dealers challenging the scheme.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh stated that the Delhi government is free to bring another doorstep delivery scheme but it cannot use grains provided by the Centre for this doorstep scheme.
The Delhi HC had on earlier on January reserved its order on the pleas by petitioners Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh and Delhi Ration Dealers Union after holding extensive hearings.
