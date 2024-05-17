Delhi HC sets aside order upholding arbitral award in favour of Kalanithi Maran and against SpiceJet
The Division Bench, consisting of Justice Yashwant Varma and Justice Ravinder Dudeja, overturned the single bench's July 2022 order and upheld the Arbitral Award dated July 20, 2018, issued by a tribunal of three retired Supreme Court Judges.
The Division Bench of the Delhi High Court accepted an appeal by SpiceJet and its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Ajay Singh, challenging a single bench's order to refund over ₹270 crore to Kalanithi Maran, Sun Group promoter, and Kal Airways, on Friday.