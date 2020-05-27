Delhi HC sets aside orders by MoC where it invoked bank guarantees of TSIL

“This Court is of the view that the explanations furnished by TSIL for the delay in achieving the milestones and its contention that the same is on account of Government agencies, is required to be considered by the MoC and it is required to take an informed view before seeking to invoke the bank guarantee. The decision made by the MoC must be informed by reason. It must conclude either way whether TSIL’s contention that the delay is attributable to Government/its agencies has any merit. Although TSIL has been afforded an opportunity to be heard but the said opportunity is meaningless if TSIL’s contentions have not been specifically dealt with." The court order reads.