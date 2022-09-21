Delhi HC slaps 1 lakh fine on Amazon for sale of faulty pressure cookers

Delhi HC slaps ₹1 lakh fine on Amazon for sale of faulty pressure cookers3 min read . 05:49 AM IST
- The court directed Amazon to notify consumers of all 2,265 pressure cookers that their pressure cookers do not conform to the BIS standards
The Delhi High Court has imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on e-commerce giant Amazon India for allowing the sale of pressure cookers in violation of the required standards. The watchdog also directed the e-commerce giant to recall the pressure cookers and reimburse their prices to consumers.
The Delhi High Court has imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on e-commerce giant Amazon India for allowing the sale of pressure cookers in violation of the required standards. The watchdog also directed the e-commerce giant to recall the pressure cookers and reimburse their prices to consumers.
As per the Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order, 2020, which came into force on February 1, 2021, all pressure cookers are required to be in accordance with IS 2347:2017 and compulsorily use the standard mark for the Domestic Pressure Cooker.
As per the Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order, 2020, which came into force on February 1, 2021, all pressure cookers are required to be in accordance with IS 2347:2017 and compulsorily use the standard mark for the Domestic Pressure Cooker.
The court directed Amazon to notify consumers of all 2,265 pressure cookers that their pressure cookers do not conform to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) standard.
The court directed Amazon to notify consumers of all 2,265 pressure cookers that their pressure cookers do not conform to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) standard.
It further directed the company to deposit the sum of ₹1 lakh as the penalty amount before the Registrar General of the Court within one week.
It further directed the company to deposit the sum of ₹1 lakh as the penalty amount before the Registrar General of the Court within one week.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority had filed a petition against Amazon Sellers Private Limited before the Delhi High Court in which it said that the ecommerce firm did not place any material on record that can establish that it was offering products conforming to the required standards.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority had filed a petition against Amazon Sellers Private Limited before the Delhi High Court in which it said that the ecommerce firm did not place any material on record that can establish that it was offering products conforming to the required standards.
The CCPA pointed out that once the Quality Control Order (QCO) on pressure cookers came into force, the company should have ensured that the pressure cookers duly licensed and certified by BIS are being sold on its platform.
The CCPA pointed out that once the Quality Control Order (QCO) on pressure cookers came into force, the company should have ensured that the pressure cookers duly licensed and certified by BIS are being sold on its platform.
It was pointed out by CCPA, that Amazon cannot claim a right to onboard sellers without enquiring that their products are legally complying.
It was pointed out by CCPA, that Amazon cannot claim a right to onboard sellers without enquiring that their products are legally complying.
The CCPA further pointed out that Amazon cannot claim the benefit of 'Safe Harbour', comprised in Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 unless they establish that they had discharged their obligations placed under the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020.
The CCPA further pointed out that Amazon cannot claim the benefit of 'Safe Harbour', comprised in Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 unless they establish that they had discharged their obligations placed under the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020.
It was also pointed out by CCPA that among the identified pressure cookers that violate QCO, one pressure cooker was of an Amazon brand itself, namely 'AmazonBasics'.
It was also pointed out by CCPA that among the identified pressure cookers that violate QCO, one pressure cooker was of an Amazon brand itself, namely 'AmazonBasics'.
As per the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, it is stipulated that goods or products which do not comply with the required standard are liable to be held defective.
As per the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, it is stipulated that goods or products which do not comply with the required standard are liable to be held defective.
The Court in its order said, "Prime facie, the Court notes that investigation is stated to have come to the conclusion that pressure cookers were not BIS certified. However, the petitioner does not appear to have been afforded any opportunity to rebut or meet those findings. The nature of obligations which an e-commerce platform must discharge under the 2020 Rules and whether they were in fact met in the facts of the present case would merit a more detailed examination. Additionally, the Court would have to consider the duties and obligations which an e-commerce entity must be held liable to perform in law before onboarding a seller."
The Court in its order said, "Prime facie, the Court notes that investigation is stated to have come to the conclusion that pressure cookers were not BIS certified. However, the petitioner does not appear to have been afforded any opportunity to rebut or meet those findings. The nature of obligations which an e-commerce platform must discharge under the 2020 Rules and whether they were in fact met in the facts of the present case would merit a more detailed examination. Additionally, the Court would have to consider the duties and obligations which an e-commerce entity must be held liable to perform in law before onboarding a seller."
"Consequently and till the next date of listing, the petitioner shall be liable to notify the consumers of the 2265 pressure cookers sold on its platform of the order of the CCPA. The Court also calls upon the petitioner to deposit a sum of Rs. 1 lakh with the Registrar General of the Court within a period of 1 week from today without prejudice to its rights and contentions in the writ petition," the Court had further said in the order.
"Consequently and till the next date of listing, the petitioner shall be liable to notify the consumers of the 2265 pressure cookers sold on its platform of the order of the CCPA. The Court also calls upon the petitioner to deposit a sum of Rs. 1 lakh with the Registrar General of the Court within a period of 1 week from today without prejudice to its rights and contentions in the writ petition," the Court had further said in the order.
Last month the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform.
Last month the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform.
Besides, the company was also told to recall 598 pressure cookers and reimburse money to the consumers.
Besides, the company was also told to recall 598 pressure cookers and reimburse money to the consumers.
In another case, CCPA passed a similar order against Paytm Mall in March this year. Here also CCPA imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh for the sale of faulty pressure cookers on Paytm Mall and directed the company to notify all its 39 customers, who purchased pressure cookers from its platform. It was further asked to recall the pressure cookers, reimburse their prices to consumers, and submit a compliance report. Paytm Mall submitted its report of compliance with the Order on May 2 and also paid ₹1 lakh fine.
In another case, CCPA passed a similar order against Paytm Mall in March this year. Here also CCPA imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh for the sale of faulty pressure cookers on Paytm Mall and directed the company to notify all its 39 customers, who purchased pressure cookers from its platform. It was further asked to recall the pressure cookers, reimburse their prices to consumers, and submit a compliance report. Paytm Mall submitted its report of compliance with the Order on May 2 and also paid ₹1 lakh fine.