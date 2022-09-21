Delhi HC slaps 1 lakh fine on Amazon for sale of faulty pressure cookers

Here's what the Delhi HC order says:

The Court in its order said, "Prime facie, the Court notes that investigation is stated to have come to the conclusion that pressure cookers were not BIS certified. However, the petitioner does not appear to have been afforded any opportunity to rebut or meet those findings. The nature of obligations which an e-commerce platform must discharge under the 2020 Rules and whether they were in fact met in the facts of the present case would merit a more detailed examination. Additionally, the Court would have to consider the duties and obligations which an e-commerce entity must be held liable to perform in law before onboarding a seller."