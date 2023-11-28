Delhi High Court slaps ₹2 lakh fine on Bharat Pe's former MD Ashneer Grover for unparliamentary posts
Delhi High Court imposes ₹2 lakh cost on Ashneer Grover for posting unparliamentary posts against Bharat Pe despite assurance before the court. Court disposes of Bharat Pe's application seeking to restrain Grover from posting defamatory content.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday fined the former Managing Director and co-founder of Bharat Pe, Ashneer Grover, ₹2 lakh for sharing inappropriate posts about Bharat Pe, despite giving assurance to the court that he wouldn't do so., Hindustan Times reported.
