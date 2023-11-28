The Delhi High Court on Tuesday fined the former Managing Director and co-founder of Bharat Pe, Ashneer Grover, ₹2 lakh for sharing inappropriate posts about Bharat Pe, despite giving assurance to the court that he wouldn't do so., Hindustan Times reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HT noted that the court, however, dismissed Bharat Pe's plea to prohibit Ashneer Grover from posting defamatory content. This decision takes into account Grover's commitment to refrain from sharing any content in the future and his apology for the previous behaviour.

Earlier on November 24, Resilient Innovations, the parent company of fintech firm BharatPe, has filed a new case in the Delhi High Court alleging that Ashneer Grover disclosed 'confidential information' about the company. The case seeks an injunction, as reported by the Economic Times on November 24th.

During the previous week, Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of BharatPe facing challenges, shared information on platform X regarding the distribution of equity and secondary components involved in the company's Series E funding round.

The funding round, spearheaded by Tiger Global and featuring involvement from the Dragoneer Investor group and other participants, raised $370 million and resulted in a valuation of BharatPe at $2.86 billion.

However, Grover later removed the tweet.

Earlier, Ashneer Grover appeared in front of the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for interrogation in connection to an alleged fraud case.

This development followed a status report from the EOW revealing connections between eight human resource (HR) consultancy firms and relatives of Grover's wife, Madhuri Jain.

(This is a developing story.)

