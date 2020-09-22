Delhi HC stays AAP govt’s order reserving 80% beds for covid-19 patients

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the Aam Aadmi Party-led government’s order directing private hospitals to reserve 80% of ICU beds for covid-19 patients belonging.

The petition by an organisation called Association of Healthcare Providers (India) had said the move could expose non-covid patients to the virus.

Justice Navin Chawla said prima facie Delhi government's 13 September order is "arbitrary, unreasonable and violative of fundamental rights of citizens" guaranteed under the Constitution. The court sought response from the state government and fixed the next date for hearing the matter on 16 October.

The state government's order had been issued without any prior discussions with private hospitals to understand the current demand-supply situation of critical care beds, the petitioner alleged. "Ignoring the needs of other sicker patients requiring critical care and ICU management at these tertiary care facilities is gross injustice." the plea read.

The government had instructed 33 big private hospitals in the national capital to reserve 80% of ICU beds for covid-19 patients amid a shortage of such beds at some facilities.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said there are sufficient number of ICU beds in state-run and Centre-run hospitals, and added there are sufficient number of other beds in hospitals, according to PTI.

"We have also instructed hospitals to increase bed strength by 30 per cent for coronavirus patients, in case they want to. More than 50 per cent beds are available in hospitals. Out of the total 14,372 beds available for COVID-19 patients, 7,938 are vacant, according to live status on Delhi Corona app," he added.

