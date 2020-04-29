Home > News > India > Delhi HC stays no coercive action against IHFL

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday stayed an interim order of a single-judge bench that had forbidden coercive action against mortgage lender IndiaBulls Housing Finance Limited (IHFL) for not paying creditors' dues.

The Securities Exchange Board of India, IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited and the Association of Mutual Funds of India had on Tuesday moved the Delhi high court against the order.

On the last date of hearing, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for IHFL, had relied on the Reserve Bank of India’s 27 March circular that allowed banks and financial institutions to provide a three-month moratorium on all term loans, between 1 March and 31 May, subject to borrower making such a request.

IHFL had said that it had become impossible for the company to recover debts owed to it by various institutions due to measures announced by the central government, following the covid-19 lockdown.

Disputing the applicability of the RBI circular, senior advocate Neeraj Malhotra, appearing for Sebi, had said that it does not affect companies' liabilities arising out of non-convertible debentures.

The court then had passed the interim order, barring coercive action, citing peculiar facts of the case and the lockdown, till the next date of hearing.

