Delhi HC stays tax assessment against Tiger Global on Flipkart exit

DELHI/ MUMBAI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed any tax assessment against US-based private equity firm Tiger Global on its Flipkart exit till 18 January. The tax department has 10 weeks to file a counter affidavit.

The tax department was looking to start assessment proceedings against the Tiger Global following an Authority of Advanced Ruling (AAR) order which had denied the private equity firm benefits of grandfathering provisions under the India-Mauritius Double Tax Avoidance Agreement when it exited Flipkart in 2018.

The private equity firm had moved the Delhi high court on Monday as it believed that there was enough substance and decision making in the deal structure to get India-Mauritius treaty benefits and that the AAR had not gone into all the aspects of the deal before it denied treaty benefits.

AAR in June had rejected a petition by Tiger Global claiming an exemption from tax on capital gains resulting from the 2018 sale of its Flipkart stake to Walmart. Tiger Global had claimed nil withholding tax on the capital gains, since its investment firms that made the Flipkart investment were based in Mauritius are were set up before 2017. AAR ruled that they suspect the tax treaty is being abused to avoid tax.

The matter pertains to exit by, Mauritius-based entities, which were part of Tiger Global. These entities had sold their stakes in Flipkart Singapore to a Luxembourg-based company for over ₹14,500 crore, and, subsequently, had sought an advance ruling for zero withholding tax. The taxman objected that the transaction purely for tax evasion, and AAR accepted its view.

AAR held that the Mauritius companies were only “see-through entities" created to avail the tax treaty and the real beneficiary was the US firm.

Advodat, Porus Kaka appearing for Tiger Global in the high court said, "It doesn’t consider CBDT (central board of direct tax) circulars and judgements relevant to it. This is not a direct investment in India. Under tax laws, India has no right as no property is situated in the country."

"The Mauritius entity is a tax treaty company. It is a case of indirect investment in the country (India) and not a direct investment case. Tiger Global is a large investment firm, working in 300 nations, tax department has to look at entire transaction, sale of shares as a whole. When investor comes, you welcome. When he tries exit, you try create all sorts of hurdles," he said.

Advocate Sunil Aggarwal appearing for the tax department said that AAR order is a case of prima facie tax avoidance. There is no question of definitive or conclusive finding, he said.

