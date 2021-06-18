Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had stated while announcing the unlock 3.0 guidelines that the curbs are currently being eased on a trial basis for a week.
"We will observe this for one week. If cases increase, stricter restrictions will have to be reimposed, otherwise, it will be continued," he said.
Covid situation
The national capital recorded 10 more deaths due to Covid-19 and 158 fresh cases of the disease on Thursday while the positivity rate dipped to 0.20%.
These new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,886. The national capital on 3 April had also recorded 10 deaths due to Covid-19.
The infection rate, which had reached 36% in the last week of April, has come down to below 0.50% now.
Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Kejriwal has cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.
