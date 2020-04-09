NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court has cancelled the summer vacation in June to make up for for the loss of working court hours following the lockdown. Besides the high court, the subordinate courts will remain open in June.

The resolution passed by the high court said the current period of suspension of work has caused problems for litigants as hearings are limited to matters of extremely urgent nature.

Courts are currently hearing extremely urgent matters through video conferencing.

“... In view of the severe hardship faced by the litigants due to the prevailing pandemic of COVID-19 that has impaired the functioning of the courts, it has been unanimously resolved by the Full Court that to make up for the loss of court working hours and to ensure restoration of normalcy in the functioning of the courts at the earliest...this Court and courts subordinate thereto shall continue functioning during the entire month of June...," the resolution said.

