Asha Kiran shelter deaths: Delhi HC summons Delhi Finance Sec; raps govt for delay in FIR, ‘even blood stains could…’

The Delhi High Court slammed the AAP-led government's handling of the Asha Kiran shelter home deaths case, summoning the Finance Secretary at 2 pm today. The court highlighted concerns over compliance and the loss of evidence after eight months since the deaths of fourteen inmates.

Updated12 Nov 2024, 01:26 PM IST
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the AAP-led Delhi government for non-compliance in the Asha Kiran shelter home deaths investigation. The HC has summoned Delhi Finance Secretary in the matter at 2 pm today, reported NDTV.

During the hearing, the Delhi government was questioned for non-compliance and delay in First Information Report (FIR) registration, according to the report. 

Fourteen inmates, including a child, died at Asha Kiran in July this year. Nearly 25 inmates have died at the centre which is currently housing nearly 980 "intellectually disabled" persons, including men, women and children, reported ANI citing to official data.

What proof will be found after 8 months?: HC to Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court, during the hearing on Tuesday, asked the government representative about what proof will be found after eight months of the incident. The HC also questioned on alleged incompliance in following order and ill-coordination between different departments. 

In a stern remark in delay in Asha Kiran death case, HC asked during hearing that “What evidences will be found after eight months? Even the blood stains will not be found,” according to NDTV news channel. 

The Delhi HC in September had fixed the date for hearing the case to November 12. The court is hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) by 'Samadhan Abhiyan' seeking the constitution of an independent committee headed by a retired high court judge to probe the incident.

Asha Kiran Shelter Home Deaths

The death of nearly 14 people at Asha Kiran Shelter home raised the alarm in July this year. The shelter home was struggling with issues like overcrowding, absence of doctors, the prevalence of communicable diseases, poor ventilation and cleanliness, absence of medical records, and lack of drinking water facilities, etc, reported PTI citing a report submitted to Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena in September. Taking action after receiving the report, Delhi LG ordered immediate posting of doctors at the shelter home.

 

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 01:26 PM IST
