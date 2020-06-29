New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has extended the suspension of physical hearings of the high court and subordinate courts till 15 July. The decision was taken by the Administrative and Supervision Committee of the Delhi High Court.

“The Administrative and General Supervision Committee of this court while considering further extension of suspended functioning of this court and the courts subordinate to this court and taking note of the prevalent situation, in continuation of this court office orders... has been pleased to order that the suspended functioning of the courts subordinate to Delhi High Court shall stand extended till July 15," The administrative order said.

All the pending matters have been adjourned for dates in August and September.

It has also been ordered that all the benches in the High Court shall also take up 20 oldest 'Regular/final category matters' pending on their respective boards via video conferencing mode.

The mentioning of urgent matters is being done through the web link which is available from 9 am to 10:30 am all working days.

There are currently seven division benches and 18 single judge benches in the high court.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via