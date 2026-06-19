Delhi HC Telegram verdict LIVE: Court upholds Centre's Telegram ban linked to NEET-UG exam controversy

Delhi HC Telegram verdict LIVE: The Delhi High Court delivered its verdict on Friday at 10:30 am on Telegram's plea challenging the Central Government's decision to temporarily suspend the messaging platform in India ahead of the NEET re-examination.

Justice Tejas Karia reserved judgement on Thursday after hearing detailed arguments from both Telegram and the Centre. Defending the temporary ban, the Central Government argued that Telegram had become a major channel for organised cheating groups allegedly involved in leaking and distributing NEET examination materials. According to the Centre, restricting access to the platform until June 22 was a necessary step to safeguard the integrity of the examination and prevent any further misuse.

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Why has Telegram challenged the Centre’s temporary ban? Telegram challenged the Centre’s temporary ban in the Delhi High Court, arguing that the blanket restriction on the app is unconstitutional and an excessive measure that unfairly penaliases its 150 million users in India just to tackle localised exam-related fraud.

Is Telegram banned in India now?

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did the Delhi High Court uphold the temporary ban on Telegram in India? ⌵ The Delhi High Court upheld the temporary ban on Telegram because the Central Government presented sufficient reasons, arguing that the platform was being used for organized cheating related to the NEET examination. 2 What was Telegram's main argument against the Centre's temporary ban? ⌵ Telegram argued that the blanket ban was unconstitutional and disproportionately affected 150 million users in India, claiming that it unfairly punished many for the actions of a few. 3 How long is Telegram banned in India due to the NEET-UG exam controversy? ⌵ Telegram is temporarily banned in India until June 22, 2026, due to concerns about its misuse by groups involved in leaking and distributing NEET examination materials. 4 What measures did the government take in addition to banning Telegram? ⌵ In addition to the ban, the government directed Telegram to disable its message-editing feature in India for previously posted messages until June 30. 5 What did the Delhi High Court say about the fundamental rights of Telegram users? ⌵ The court questioned the proportionality of the government's action, highlighting concerns about how a blanket ban could violate the fundamental rights of 150 million Telegram users in India.

Yes, Telegram is temporarily blocked in India under Section 69A of the IT Act until June 22, 2026. The government enforced this nationwide restriction ahead of the NEET-UG medical entrance re-test, following reports that cheating rackets were using the platform to defraud candidates and share fake leaked exam paper.

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Delhi HC Telegram verdict LIVE 10:34 am “After considering all the arguments, we find that given the emergency nature, the reasons supplied are sufficient and government has followed the procedure in Section 69A. The challenge ont eh ground of non supply of reasons can't be held. Both the orders are well founded and supported by reasons. The orders do not suffer from non application of mind. We have also held that under IT Act there is no reason to excluse the platform fromt he admit of “information”,” the court said, according to Bar and Bench.

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10:31 am Justice Karia presides, as per LiveLaw.

10: 03 am Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov hit out at India's IT ministry's ban on Telegram for one week “because some users shared leaked exam questions”.

“This punishes 150M ordinary Telegram users in India - not the insiders who leaked the exam materials. And the ban hasn't stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps,” he stated.

He went on to claim that Telegram has removed hundreds of channels over the past few weeks that were allegedly sharing leaked exam materials and related scams in India.

"We're also making the 'edited' label more visible to prevent backdating scams," he said. "Telegram is a force for good. Banning it - even temporarily - is a mistake."

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9:40 am Telegram on Thursday argued that it had been fully cooperating with law enforcement agencies and had taken action against channels and groups found to be engaged in unlawful activities, according to ANI. The platform maintained that the government had other, less restrictive options at its disposal and contended that the blocking order did not meet the constitutional principle of proportionality.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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