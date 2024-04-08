Delhi HC to deliver verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging ED arrest, remand tomorrow
In his plea, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has challenged his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy case.
The Delhi High Court is set to pronounce verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, April 9. In his plea, Kejriwal had challenged his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the liquor policy case.