Mumbai: The Delhi high court will on 24 February hear Future Group’s plea against the arbitral tribunal’s order of status quo on its proposed transaction with Reliance Industries.

Amazon is seeking to enforce the order of status quo on the Future Group- RIL deal.

This comes after the Delhi high court on Friday laid out a roadmap for resolving all matters surrounding Amazon’s dispute with Future Group.

The ongoing legal tussle between Amazon and Future Group is over the sale of Future’s retail assets to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. The proposed asset sale deal is worth ₹ 24,713 crore entered between Future and Reliance in August 2020.

In a relief to Future group, the Supreme Court had on 1 February set aside Delhi high court's three orders including attachment of properties of the firm and its directors and the refusal to grant a stay on the final arbitral award which had restrained Future Retail Ltd (FRL) from going ahead with its ₹ 24,731 crore merger deal with Reliance Retail and ordered fresh adjudication.

Fresh adjudications in the matter have been directed by the top court.

