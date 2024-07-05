Delhi HC to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in excise policy case today

A court in Delhi extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until July 12 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy 2021-22.

Livemint
First Published5 Jul 2024, 08:29 AM IST
Delhi HC will hear the bail plea of CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy scam. (PTI Photo)
Delhi HC will hear the bail plea of CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy scam. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi High Court will hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking bail in an excise policy-linked money laundering case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). During the hearing, Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj asserted that the AAP chief was taken into “illegal custody” without following the due procedure of law.

The national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was arrested by the CBI on June 26 when he was in Tihar Jail. He remains in judicial custody there due to a related money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kejriwal has already challenged his CBI arrest, and the plea is pending in the high court, which asked the CBI to file its reply while listing it for arguments on July 17.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi HC against CBI arrest in excise policy case

In his plea, Arvind Kejriwal requested his release from custody and the dismissal of the entire CBI case against him. He contended that his arrest violated the statutory requirements outlined in Sections 41 and 60A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 following a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption ordered by the Delhi lieutenant governor. The central agencies, CBI and ED, stated that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till July 12 in excise policy case

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been investigating the case from a money laundering perspective. On the other hand, the CBI is probing the case against Kejriwal from the point of view of corruption and bribe-taking by public servants.

The ED arrested the Delhi CM in March on charges of money laundering. These charges pertain to the generation and use of alleged tainted funds. Under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), concealment, possession, acquisition and use of tainted funds, projecting as untainted property, or claiming as untainted property are criminal offences.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 08:29 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi HC to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in excise policy case today

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

317.40
04:05 AM | 5 JUL 2024
0.05 (0.02%)

Tata Steel

174.30
04:05 AM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.95 (-1.11%)

HDFC Bank

1,666.30
04:05 AM | 5 JUL 2024
-60.3 (-3.49%)

Tata Motors

1,000.45
04:05 AM | 5 JUL 2024
1.4 (0.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rail Vikas Nigam

441.50
03:50 AM | 5 JUL 2024
22.75 (5.43%)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers

640.80
03:50 AM | 5 JUL 2024
30.75 (5.04%)

Swan Energy

656.70
03:50 AM | 5 JUL 2024
30.1 (4.8%)

Cochin Shipyard

2,810.15
03:50 AM | 5 JUL 2024
125.95 (4.69%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.00177.00
    Chennai
    73,846.00175.00
    Delhi
    73,629.00-42.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.00-692.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue