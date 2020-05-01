Delhi HC to hear plea asking telecos to forgo charges on unsued internet

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will on Friday hear a petition seeking directions to telecom firms and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to not charge offices, shops or business establishments which were "compulsorily" closed due to the lockdown in place to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The plea filed by S.K. Sharma through advocate Amit Sahni is listed for hearing on Friday before a division bench of the high court which would be presided over by Justices Vipin Sanghi and Yogesh Khanna.

The petition sought the court's directions to all telcos and ISPs not to charge any amount for internet usage from offices, shops, business houses, factories etc. that remained "compulsorily closed" due to the lockdown.

The plea further said that if any amount has been received by the telcos or ISPs for "unused period", the same may be directed to be transmitted to the Corona Relief Fund initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has affected everyone, particularly those who are not working in the organised sector and have no financial back-up. There are numerous people who might not be getting complete salary and there are many who have lost their jobs due to the present emergency faced by the country," the plea said.

The petitioner made a representation dated April 19 to the respondents, the telcos and ISPs, to waive off bills of offices, shops, business houses etc., which remained closed during the period of lockdown with a further request that the Ministry of Finance be directed not to levy Goods and Services Tax (GST) on such bills during the period of lockdown in the larger public interest.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via