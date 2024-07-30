Delhi HC to hear plea on Rajendra Nagar coaching centre incident tomorrow

Delhi high court likely to hear tomorrow a plea seeking constitution of a high level committee to probe into the Rajendra Nagar incident that resulted in the death of 3 UPSC aspirants. The plea was mentioned before a bench of acting chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela by advocate Rudra Singh.

Shreya Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala succumbed to death after the basement of a building housing the coaching institute was flooded after heavy rain on July 27. The Police on July 28 arrested the owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre, Rau's IAS Study Circle. The police has booked them for culpable homicide and other charges.

According to the police investigation the two main reasons for the incident are civic authorities failed to clear the roadside drain before the onset of monsoon and there was no provision for draining out water in the basement where a library was running illegally as Mint reported on July 29.

The Delhi Police has formed multiple teams to investigate the real cause of the mishap.

The police informed that more than 35 people, including students and coaching centre staff, were stuck on July 28 when water started flowing into the basement after heavy rains.

According to a Mint report, a MCD official said that in the building completion certificate of the institute, it is clearly stated that the basement shall only be used for parking and storage. The library was, however running illegally in the basement, the official said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 29 constituted a committee to probe the incident. The committee will look into the reasons, fix responsibility, suggest measures and recommend policy changes to avoid such incidents in future.