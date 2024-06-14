Delhi HC to hear plea on Saturday against CM Kejriwal’s wife Sunita, others for violating Video Conferencing Rules

The plea has been filed by Vaibhav Singh, a practising Lawyer.

ANI
First Published10:33 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal.

The Delhi High Court is to conduct hearing on a plea on Saturday against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and others, seeking action against her and others for violating Delhi HC Video Conferencing Rules.

Plea alleged that Kejriwal and others illegally recorded the proceedings of the trial court when Delhi CM was produced before the trial court on March 28, 2024.

The plea moved by one Vaibhav Singh, practising Lawyer, alleged that Kejriwal and others not only recorded the proceedings in an unauthrorized manner but also shared the same on social media.

"The post regarding this audio/video recording was circulated on X erstwhile Twitter with the #MoneyTrailExposedByKejriwal. The circumstances in which the audio/video recording went viral smell deep conspiracy by the political parties to malign the image of the judiciary and mislead the common people of this nation, and also to show the general public that the judiciary is working on the behest of the government and under the pressure of the central government," the plea stated.

Arvind Kejriwal narrated his story along with facts to the special judge, which was about 9/9:30 minutes long as per the recording, which is widely circulated on various social media platforms, it added.

Several members of the Aam Aadmi Party, including members of various other opposition parties, have intentionally and deliberately and with willful intention to malign and manipulate the court proceedings, done the audio and video recording of the court proceedings, and circulated on social media platforms, the plea read.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi HC to hear plea on Saturday against CM Kejriwal’s wife Sunita, others for violating Video Conferencing Rules

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,229.00-212.00
    Chennai
    73,658.00288.00
    Delhi
    73,444.00289.00
    Kolkata
    73,229.00432.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue