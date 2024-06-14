The Delhi High Court is to conduct hearing on a plea on Saturday against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and others, seeking action against her and others for violating Delhi HC Video Conferencing Rules. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Plea alleged that Kejriwal and others illegally recorded the proceedings of the trial court when Delhi CM was produced before the trial court on March 28, 2024.

The plea moved by one Vaibhav Singh, practising Lawyer, alleged that Kejriwal and others not only recorded the proceedings in an unauthrorized manner but also shared the same on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The post regarding this audio/video recording was circulated on X erstwhile Twitter with the #MoneyTrailExposedByKejriwal. The circumstances in which the audio/video recording went viral smell deep conspiracy by the political parties to malign the image of the judiciary and mislead the common people of this nation, and also to show the general public that the judiciary is working on the behest of the government and under the pressure of the central government," the plea stated.

Arvind Kejriwal narrated his story along with facts to the special judge, which was about 9/9:30 minutes long as per the recording, which is widely circulated on various social media platforms, it added.

Several members of the Aam Aadmi Party, including members of various other opposition parties, have intentionally and deliberately and with willful intention to malign and manipulate the court proceedings, done the audio and video recording of the court proceedings, and circulated on social media platforms, the plea read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

